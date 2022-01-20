ELSTAT – 40% leap in industry turnover in November

In the period January-November 2021 the increase was 23%
ELSTAT – 40% leap in industry turnover in November | tovima.gr

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announced the Turnover Index in Industry with base year 2015=100.0 for November 2021, the evolution of which on the basis of provisional data, is as follows:

The Overall Turnover Index in Industry (both Domestic and Non-Domestic Market) in November 2021 recorded an increase
of 39.4% compared with the corresponding index of November 2020. The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in November
2020 decreased by 2.2% compared with the corresponding index in November 2019.

Οικονομία Στην τελική ευθεία τα προαπαιτούμενα για να τρέξει το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης

The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in November 2021, compared with October 2021, recorded an increase of 4.3%

The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from December 2020 to November 2021 increased
by 22.9%, compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from December 2019 to November 2020. The
average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from December 2019 to November 2020 decreased by
10.8% compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from December 2018 to November 2019.

Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in November 2021

I. Annual changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: November 2021/ November 2020

The 39.4% increase in the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in November 2021, compared with the corresponding
index in November 2020, was due to the following:
1. Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections:

  •  The Turnover Index in Manufacturing increased by 39.9%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual
    changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: coke and refined petroleum products, wearing
    apparel, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products.
  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 1.7%. The decrease was mainly the result of the
    annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite – extraction of crude
    petroleum and natural gas – mining support service activities.

2. Changes in the sub-indices in Domestic and Non-Domestic Markets:

  •  The Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic Market increased by 51.6% .
  •  The Turnover Index in Industry in Domestic Market increased by 32.4%

II. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Domestic Market: November 2021/ November 2020

The 32.4% increase of the Turnover Index in Industry in Domestic Market in November 2021, compared with November
2020, is due to the annual changes in the sub-indices of the following industrial sections (Table 2):

  • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing increased by 32.6%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual
    changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: wearing apparel, coke and refined petroleum
    products, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products.
  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 4.8%. The increase was the result of the annual change of
    the sub-index in the following 2-digit division: other mining and quarrying products.

III. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic Market: November 2021/ November 2020

The 51.6% increase of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic Market in November 2021, compared with
November 2020, was due to the following:

1. Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 3):

  • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing increased by 52.8%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual
    changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: coke and refined petroleum products, electrical
    equipment, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products.
  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 6.7%. The decrease was mainly the result of the
    annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit division: other mining and quarrying products.

2. Changes in the sub-indices in Eurozone and Non-Eurozone countries

  • The Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Eurozone countries increased by 51.7%.
  • The Turnover Index in Industry in Eurozone countries increased by 51.5%.

IV. Monthly changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: November 2021/ October 2021

The 4.3% increase of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in November 2021, compared with the corresponding index in October 2021, was due to the following:
1. Changes in the sub-indices of industrial sections:

  • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing increased by 4.4%.
  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 0.8%.

2. Changes in the sub-indices in Domestic and Non-Domestic Market:

  • The Turnover Index in Industry in Domestic Market increased by 5.3% .
  • The Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic Market increased by 2.9%.
Γνώμες Όταν οι «Ριπές» έφθασαν στο σπίτι τους
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – Εύθραυστες ισορροπίες με την «επιτροπή σοφών»
  • Αδειες λόγω κοροναϊού – Τι ισχύει για τους εργαζόμενους σε δημόσιο και ιδιωτικό τομέα
  • Patriotic Millionaires – Οι μεγιστάνες που ζητούν να πληρώσουν φόρους
  • Ο Πούτιν τα κατάφερε! – Διχασμένη (πάλι) η Δύση για την Ουκρανία
  • Οικονόμου – Μας προβληματίζει που 870.000 δικαιούχοι δεν έχουν κάνει ακόμη την τρίτη δόση
  • Βιασμός στη Θεσσαλονίκη – Εισαγγελική έρευνα για τη διαρροή των εγγράφων της δικογραφίας
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    • Courchevel – Παρίσι – Ντουμπάι Παρά τα προβλήματα που αντιμετωπίζει η Γαλλία με περισσότερα από 300.000 κρούσματα ημερησίως, σκέφτεται να «κατηφορίσει» από την Courchevel... ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ |
    Helios Kiosk