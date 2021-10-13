ELSTAT – Unemployment at 13.9% in August 2021

The unemployed amounted to 655,644 people, recording a decrease of 128,293 people compared to August 2020 (-16.4%) and 1,035 people compared to July 2021 (-0.2%)
Unemployment rose to 13.9% in August 2021, according to ELSTAT, down 3 percentage points compared to the same month last year.

In particular, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August 2021 rose to 13.9% compared to 16.9% in August 2020 and the revised downwards of 14.0% in July 2021.

Employees amounted to 4,070,814 people, an increase of 226,985 people compared to August 2020 (+ 5.9%) and 50,927 people compared to July 2021 (+ 1.3%).

