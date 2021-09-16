ELSTAT – Unemployment fell to 15.8% in the second quarter of 2021

Unemployment fell to 15.8% in the second quarter of 2021, down 1.7% from the previous quarter and 4.7% from the corresponding quarter of 2020, according to data compiled by the ELSTAT. The unemployment rate in the first quarter of 2021 was 17.1% and in the second quarter of 2020 16.7%.

The number of employees amounted to 3,915,253 people, showing an increase of 8.0%, compared to the previous quarter and 1.9%, compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The number of unemployed amounted to 732,544 people, showing a decrease of 1.7% compared to the previous quarter and by 4.7%, compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous quarter.

It is pointed out that according to the Eurostat guidelines, due to the pandemic, people who are suspended from a contract are still considered employed, if the duration of the suspension is less than 3 months.

The number of people not included in the workforce, or “people outside the workforce”, ie people who are not working or looking for work, amounted to 4,419,295. In particular, the number of people out of the workforce under the age of 75 amounted to 3,223,089 people. Their percentage decreased by 8.1% compared to the previous quarter and by 2.0% compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The survey data show that absences from work decreased compared to the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020, while the opposite is true for working hours.

Also, the percentage of people aged 20-64 who are available to take up work immediately but are not looking is lower than in the first quarter of 2021 and higher than in the second quarter of 2020.

The survey data show that absenteeism decreased in all sectors of economic activity compared to the first quarter of 2021 and much more compared to the second quarter of 2020.

The highest levels of absence for the second quarter of 2021 are observed in the sectors of other services, construction, trade, hotels, restaurants, transport and communications.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021, working hours increased in all sectors of the economy and mainly in the sectors of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, trade, hotels, restaurants, transport and communications. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, there is a large increase in working hours in all sectors.