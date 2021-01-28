Marinakis’s acquittal proves that the ‘match-fixing scandal’ was a smear campaign

Vangelis Marinakis was found innocent in the trial about the so-called ‘match-fixing scandal’ in Greek Football.
Marinakis’s acquittal proves that the ‘match-fixing scandal’ was a smear campaign | tovima.gr

It was supposed to be the biggest scandal in Greek Football. Huge resources were used, including widespread wiretaps, in order to substantiate these claims. The narrative was reproduced in many forms all over the Greek and international Press.

But the truth was that from the beginning this case had no ground. No proof or corroborating evidence. No basis for these serious accusations. No testimony other than hearsay. No explanation why these particular matches had to be ‘fixed’.

Στα 66 τα κρούσματα της βρετανικής μετάλλαξης στην Ελλάδα – Πού εντοπίστηκαν

Vangelis Marinakis was found innocent of all the charges. And it could not have been otherwise.

Because you cannot base a charge of match-fixing about football matches that had already been examined by both the disciplinary bodies of UEFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2015 and no match-fixing or other foul play was found, a conclusion that enabled Olympiacos F.C. to participate in the 2015-2016 UEFA Champions League tournament. In the same way that you cannot ground a charge of conspiracy, where there was no conspiracy.

For Vangelis Marinakis and the greater Olympiacos community this is indeed a liberating moment, because these accusations were an attempt to taint Olympiacos’s image, despite the fact that it is by far the best Club in Greek Football.

Now the Club can reclaim a reputation that fits its performance in the field in the same way Marinakis can again be seen as what he really is: the leading div responsible for an impressive national and international presence by Olympiacos.

GameStop : Mια «τρελή» μετοχή στο… δάσος της Wall Street
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Αποδέχονται τον εαυτό τους, αλλά η κοινωνία τους καθιστά ανάπηρους – Ο «γολγοθάς» των φοιτητών ΑμεΑ
  • Αντεπίθεση για... εκδίκηση ετοιμάζει ο Τραμπ
  • Παιδί: Πώς θα φάει περισσότερα λαχανικά;
  • Γυμναστείτε με πρόγραμμα, γυμναστείτε online
  • Δημοσκόπηση : Υποχωρεί ο φόβος για τα εμβόλια – Μεγάλη ανησυχία των Ελλήνων για τις μεταλλάξεις
  • Σακίλ : «Αγαπημένος μου Έλληνας παίκτης όλων των εποχών ο Φασούλας»
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk