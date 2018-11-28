Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • Simitis to government: Get over the mudslinging and work on policies for the country’s future.

    ‘The motivations of the pre-electoral period should not lead us into adventures that are analogous to what we experienced and paid for in 2015,’ Simitis stated,

    ΤοΒΗΜΑ Team
    Simitis to government: Get over the mudslinging and work on policies for the country’s future. | tovima.gr
    O πρώην πρωθυπουργός Κώστας Σημίτης στο γραφείο του στην Βουλή πρίν την συνάντηση του με την επικεφαλής του Κινήματος Αλλαγής Φώφη Γεννηματά , Αθήνα Δευτέρα 19 Νοεμβρίου 2018. ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/Παντελής Σαίτας

    In a rare public statement, former prime minister Costas Simitis said that personal attacks do not touch him, but that it is the duty of those in power to produce policies for the future, and not to engage in mudslinging about the past.

    Following the testimony of Evangelos Vasilakos, the former secretary of arms procurement, who expressed the conviction that Simitis knew of kickbacks taken for the C4I Olympics security system by his defence minister, Yannos Papantoniou, the ex-PM underlined that, “It is dangerous for the country for public life to be dragged into a cesspool of slander and mudslinging while the crisis is still present.”

    “The motivations of the pre-electoral period should not lead us into adventures that are analogous to what we experienced and paid for in 2015,” Simitis stated, referring to the period when the Tsipras administration with then finance minister Yanis Varoufakis brought Greece to the brink of Brexit.

    Costas Simitis’ full statement is as follows:

    “It is dangerous for the country for public life to be dragged into a cesspool of slander and mudslinging while the crisis is still present.

    The motivations of the pre-electoral period should not lead us into adventures that are analogous to what we experienced and paid for in 2015.

    It is the duty of those in power to produce policies for the future, and not to engage in mudslinging about the past.

    As I have stated, personal attacks against me do not touch me.”

     

     

     

    Δείτε επίσης
  • Ιδιωτικό χρέος 226 δισ. ευρώ – βόμβα στα θεμέλια της οικονομίας
  • Εφορία : Πότε δεν θα πληρώσετε πρόστιμο για αλλαγές στις φορολογικές δηλώσεις
  • Ελεονώρα Μελέτη: Στόλισε το χριστουγεννιάτικο δέντρο μαζί με την κόρη της
  • Οι λόγοι που σας προκαλούν φούσκωμα την εορταστική περίοδο
  • Γεωργιάδης: Η θέση της ΝΔ είναι εν γένει κατά των καταλήψεων
  • Παραμένει στην 14η θέση της βαθμολογίας της UEFA η Ελλάδα
    • International
    Σίβυλλα
    • Έντυπη έκδοση Γαλοπούλες στο private jet Ο μεγαλοβιομήχανος, χρυσός κληρονόμος Φίφης Δελμούζος-Κασσανδρής πέταξε τη sleep mask πάνω στο χαλί. Τέντωσε με δύναμη τα χέρια γύρω... ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ
    Helios Kiosk