Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • Four new programmes for over 20,000 unemployed by year’s end

    The overall budget for the eleven programmes will be 632.5 million euros, and will cover 88,500 unemployed.

    11 Unemployment Programmes Total
    Four new programmes for over 20,000 unemployed by year’s end | tovima.gr
    Unemployed Greeks wait in a long line outside an office of Labor Force Employment Organization (OAED) in Athens, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2013. The country has been surviving on rescue loans from the IMF and other eurozone countries since 2010, when it lost access to long-term debt markets. Austerity measures demanded in return for the 240 billion euro ($319 billion) bailout program have hammered the economy and seen unemployment surge to 27 percent. Greece's annual economic output is around a fifth smaller than when it entered recession in 2008. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

    Four new programmes of the Manpower Employment Organisation (OAED), which will cover 21,500 unemployed, will be proclaimed by the end of the year.

    The for programmes are among the 11 programmes announced recently by Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou, which will all have been proclaimed by March, 2019.

    The overall budget for the eleven programmes will be 632.5 million euros, and will cover 88,500 unemployed.

    The plan is to publish the proclamations of two of the 11 programmes in the Government Gazette by the end of October.

    International