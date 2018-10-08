Four new programmes for over 20,000 unemployed by year’s end

Four new programmes of the Manpower Employment Organisation (OAED), which will cover 21,500 unemployed, will be proclaimed by the end of the year.

The for programmes are among the 11 programmes announced recently by Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou, which will all have been proclaimed by March, 2019.

The overall budget for the eleven programmes will be 632.5 million euros, and will cover 88,500 unemployed.

The plan is to publish the proclamations of two of the 11 programmes in the Government Gazette by the end of October.