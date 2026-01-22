Η στιγμή για την ανακοίνωση των υποψηφιοτήτων των βραβείων Όσκαρ 2026 έφτασε. Το μεσημέρι της Πέμπτης η επιτροπή σε ειδική εκδήλωση παρουσίασε ζωντανά τις υποψηφιότητες για το χρυσό αγαλματίδιο.
Ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος είδε ξανά το όνομά του να βρίσκεται ανάμεσα στους υποψήφιους. Η «Bugonia» είναι υποψήφια στην κατηγορία της καλύτερης ταινίας, ενώ η Έμα Στόουν είναι ξανά υποψήφια για τον πρώτο γυναικείο ρόλο. Παράλληλα, διεκδικεί το χρυσό αγαλματίδιο στην κατηγορία του διασκευασμένου σεναρίου και μουσικής.
Για όσες και όσους ανυπομονούν, θυμίζουμε ότι η 98η τελετή απονομής των Οσκαρ 2026 θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 15 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες και θα μεταδοθεί ζωντανά από το ABC και για πρώτη φορά από το κανάλι YouTube της Αμερικανικής Ακαδημίας Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών σε περισσότερες από 200 περιοχές σε όλο τον κόσμο.
Οι υποψήφιοι των 98ων Όσκαρ
Καλύτερη ταινία
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Σκηνοθεσία
- Zhao, Hamnet
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Ryan Co
Α’ γυναικείος ρόλος
- Jessie Buckley (“Hamnet”)
- Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You”)
- Kate Hudson (“Song Sung Blue”)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Α’ αντρικός ρόλος
- Timothée Chalamet (“Marty Supreme”)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (“One Battle After Another”)
- Ethan Hawke (“Blue Moon”)
- Michael B. Jordan (“Sinners”)
- Wagner Moura (“The Secret Agent”)
Β’ γυναικείος ρόλος
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
- Amy Madigan – Weapons
- IngaIbsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Elle Fanning – Sentimental
Β’ αντρικός ρόλος
- Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Πρωτότυπο σενάριο
- Sinners
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- It Was Just an Accident
- Blue Moon
Διασκευασμένο σενάριο
- One Battle After Another
- Hamnet
- Train Dreams
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
Διεθνής ταινία
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Secret Agent
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Ντοκιμαντέρ
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Animation μεγάλου μήκους
- Arco
- Elio
- KPOP: Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Διεύθυνση φωτογραφίας
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Κοστούμια
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Μοντάζ
- F1, Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen
- Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Coutté
- Sinners, Michael Shawver
Μακιγιάζ & κομμώσεις
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Πρωτότυπη μουσική
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Πρωτότυπο τραγούδι
- «Dear Me» από Diane Warren: Relentless
- «Golden» από KPop Demon Hunters
- «Highest 2 Lowest» από Highest 2 Lowest
- «I Lied To You» από Sinners
- «Sweet Dreams of Joy» από Viva Verdi!
- «Train Dreams» από Train Dreams
Σκηνογραφία
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinn
Ήχος
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirāt
Ειδικά εφέ
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirāt
Μυθοπλασία μικρού μήκους
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: “Were and Are Gone
- The Devil is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Animation μικρού μήκους
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters