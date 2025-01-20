Στην ορκωμοσία του νέου Προέδρου των ΗΠΑ, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, ακούσαμε το το τραγούδι «America the Beautiful».

Ερμηνεύτρια; Η πασίγνωστη τραγουδίστρια και τραγουδοποιός της country μουσικής Carrie Underwood.

Η επιλογή του κομματιού δεν είναι τυχαία, καθώς πρόκειται για αμερικάνικο κομμάτι με «πατριωτικό» χαρακτήρα.

Το περιεχόμενο

Οι στίχοι του αμερικάνικου κομματιού γράφτηκαν το 1895 από την Katharine Lee Bates το 1895.

Την μουσική συνέθεσε ο Samuel A. Ward ήδη από το 1883. Οι δυο τους δεν συναντήθηκαν ποτέ.

Οι στίχοι που παρατίθενται αφορούν την πιο πρόσφατη εκδοχή του τραγουδιού, αυτή του 1911, και έχουν ως εξής:

«O beautiful for spacious skies,

For amber waves of grain,

For purple mountain majesties

Above the fruited plain!

America! America!

God shed His grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea!

O beautiful for pilgrim feet,

Whose stern, impassioned stress

A thoroughfare for freedom beat

Across the wilderness!

America! America!

God mend thine every flaw,

Confirm thy soul in self-control,

Thy liberty in law!

O beautiful for heroes proved

In liberating strife,

Who more than self their country loved

And mercy more than life!

America! America!

May God thy gold refine,

Till all success be nobleness,

And every gain divine!

O beautiful for patriot dream

That sees beyond the years

Thine alabaster cities gleam

Undimmed by human tears!

America! America!

God shed His grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea!».