ECB’s Stournaras Now Sees More Reasonable Rate Hikes

ECB’s Stournaras Now Sees More Reasonable Rate Hikes | tovima.gr

Inflation in Europe will be around 5.5% in 2023, significantly lower than today which is around 10%, Bank of Greece governor says in pod-cast with OT.

“I think we’ll now go to more reasonable increases,” ECB’s Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras says in pod-cast with OT, in answer to a question on whether the next rate hikes will be as big as previously.

“It seems that we’re keeping inflation at 2% over the medium and long term and it also seems, for now at least, to be keeping wage demands at a level consistent with inflation at 2% over the medium and long term,” Stournaras says

