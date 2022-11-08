Greek PM confirms that privatization of port of Alexandropoulis cancelled

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday evening announced that his government has decided not to privatize the extreme northeast port authority of Alexandroupolis, citing its geostrategic significance in the current period.

Alexandroupolis has emerged as an alternative to the maritime passage through the Turkey-controlled Dardanelles and Bosporus, which are burdened with restrictions emanating from the Montreux Treaty.

In a wide-ranging television interview on a prime-time television newscast, Mitsotakis said “…the government has decided, amid the current juncture, that Alexandroupolis (port) is of heightened strategic, geopolitical and energy importance for our country, therefore it must remain in the possession fo the Greek state, and specifically of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund, which has the ability to develop the port and fully exploit its potential.”

Mitsotakis’ statement confirmed a same-day report in the Athens daily “Ta Nea”.

“I don’t think I need to say more, because in the current juncture, we do not see the need to sell-off the port of Alexandroupolis to a foreign investor.”