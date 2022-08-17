Tentoglou sets European long jump record with 8.52m at Munich championship
The record came during the Grevena native’s fourth attempt
Olympic long jump gold medallist Miltos Tentoglou set a new European athletics championship record on Tuesday by jumping 8.52m in Munich.
The performance, just 8 centimeters short of his personal best, was more than enough to give the Greek champion another gold medal, this time as Europe’s best.
The record came during the Grevena native’s fourth attempt. He declined a fifth and sixth attempt.
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από