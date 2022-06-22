IMF: Greece’s growth at 3.5% in 2022

Recommendation for structural reforms and prudent policy
Despite the negative economic ramifications of the war in Ukraine, the Greek economy is expected to show a strong growth rate of 3.5% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In 2023, as the Fund points out, the growth rate of the Greek economy is estimated to slow to 2.6%.

The IMF also foresees inflation of about 6.1% this year due to high energy prices.

Mixed messages from Mitsotakis, New Democracy MPs on snap elections

The IMF sees showed a strong recovery for the Greek economy from the recession caused by Covid-19, with production returning to pre-pandemic levels in 2021. Despite unfavorable conditions, progress is also being achieved in privatization, digitization and the consolidation of bank balance sheets.

Admonitions

At the same time, the Fund calls for the continuation of prudent policy and the promotion of structural reforms. As it notes, fiscal policy must remain flexible, but responsive to supporting vulnerable groups.

Greece repaid the last of its debt obligation, 1.86 billion euros, to the IMF, before it was due, in April.

