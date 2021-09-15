PM Mitsotakis chairs meeting on civil defence action plan, asks for close cooperation

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting on Wednesday on the close cooperation required between the ministries of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Environment and Energy and National Defence with respect to actions for the restoration of fire-stricken areas – especially flood protection – and the timely preparation of the 2022 firefighting period.

The purpose of the meeting was the coordination and action plan of the ministries in civil defence issues.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Christos Stylianidis and the Deputy Minister Evangelos Tournas, the Minister of Environment and Energy Kostas Skrekas, the deputy environment ministers Nikos Tagaras and Giorgos Amyras and the Deputy National Defence Minister Nikos Hardalias.

State Ministers Giorgos Gerapetritis and Akis Skertsos and government spokesperson Yiannis Economou also participated.