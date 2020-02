Πέθανε η ηθοποιός Esther Scott – Συμμετείχε στο «Beverly Hills»

View this post on Instagram

Famed actresses Esther Scott and Ja’net DuBois have both passed. Scott was best known for her role in #JohnSingleton’s classic #BoyzNTheHood and for her appearances on multiple series like #SisterSister. She reportedly passed from a heart attack last week. She was 66. Du’Bois starred as everyone’s favorite neighbor in #GoodTimes and as Mrs. Avery in #ThePJs. She also composed and sang the theme song for #TheJeffersons and appeared in several other projects. She reportedly passed from natural causes on Monday. She was 74. We’re sending our love and prayers to their loved ones and entertainment community. May they Rest In Peace. 💛🕊 #EstherScott #JanetDuBois