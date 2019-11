Διάλογος για τη Συρία μέσα από αρχιτεκτονικές μινιατούρες

View this post on Instagram

«In 2011, although life seemed very peaceful at the time, one could not help but feel a greater danger looming over Damascus, fueled by the Arab Spring momentum and the demonstrations that had already started in southern Syria. The Toyota truck included in the work is a vehicle notoriously used by the Syrian secret service. Having this vehicle parked outside anyone’s house meant bad news. While flowers and jasmine ivy continued to peacefully grow on our architecture, so did the fear and stress represented by the surveillance camera visible in the work.» — #MohamadHafez in #SyriaThenandNow⠀ ⠀ Mohamad Hafez (born Damascus, Syria, 1984). Damascene Athan, 2017. Mixed media (plaster, paint, found objects). Courtesy of the artist