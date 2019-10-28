Μπάκιγχαμ: Εξαφάνιση – μυστήριο του προρτρέτου των Μέγκαν – Χάρι

Με φόντο την προβολή του αποκαλυπτικού ντοκιμαντέρ του πρίγκιπα Χάρι και της Μέγκαν Μαρκλ, από την πρόσφατη περιοδεία τους στην Αφρική, κάτι νέο έρχεται στην επιφάνεια, που αφορά στο πολυσυζητημένο βασιλικό ζεύγος.
Και μπορεί η βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ να παραμένει ακόμα σιωπηλή όσον αφορά το σάλο που έχει δημιουργήσει το εν λόγω ντοκιμαντέρ, ωστόσο κάποιοι παρατήρησαν ότι στο σαλόνι της στο Παλάτι του Μπάκιγχαμ δεν υπάρχει πια η φωτογραφία των Μέγκαν Μαρκλ και πρίγκιπα Χάρι, όπως υπήρχε πριν από μερικές μέρες.
View this post on Instagram
TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa 🇿🇦 as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana 🇧🇼 en route to the other countries. The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!
View this post on Instagram
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined The Queen and members of The Royal Family at the annual Trooping the Colour, to celebrate Her Majesty’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour orginated from traditional preparations for battle and has commemorated the birthday of the sovereign for more than 250 years. In the 18th century, guards from the royal palaces regularly assembled to “troop» colours or flags down the rank, so they could be seen and recognised by the soldiers. In 1748, it was announced this parade would also mark the Sovereign’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour is performed by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies for The Queen’s birthday parade, allowing them to pay a personal tribute to Her Majesty. Today over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians came together on Horse Guards Parade in London in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The parade concludes with a 41-gun salute fired by The King’s Troop, following which The Queen leads members of The Royal Family back to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force flypast display. Photos credit: PA
Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες της Mirror, το πορτρέτο της Μέγκαν και του Χάρι, έχει αφαιρεθεί από το σημείο μέσα στο παλάτι του Μπάκιγχαμ, όπου βρίσκονται οι φωτογραφίες της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ με τα μέλη της βασιλικής οικογένειας.
Οι παρατηρητικοί θαυμαστές της βρετανικής βασιλικής οικογένειας, πρόσεξαν ότι κάτι έλειπε από το στρογγυλό τραπεζάκι μέσα στο Audience Room της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ, εκεί όπου πριν από λίγες μέρες, η βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ υποδέχτηκε την ύπατο αρμοστή της Γρενάδα, Κίσα Αλεξάντερ Γκραντ.
Το πορτρέτο του αρραβώνα του πρίγκιπα Χάρι και της Μέγκαν βρισκόταν μέσα σε κορνίζα, πάνω στο τραπέζι της βασίλισσας και μάλιστα ήταν στη θέση του τον περασμένο Ιούλιο, όταν εκείνη είχε συναντηθεί με τον Πρωθυπουργό του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, Μπόρις Τζόνσον.
Οι οπαδοί της βασιλικής οικογένειας παρατήρησαν τότε, ότι η βασίλισσα είχε τρεις φωτογραφίες πάνω στο τραπεζάκι με το φωτιστικό: μια με τον Γουίλιαμ και την Κέιτ, μια με τον Γουίλιαμ και τον Χάρι με στρατιωτικές στολές και μπροστά μια με τον Χάρι και την Μέγκαν.
Όπως ήταν αναμενόμενο, το γεγονός συνδυάστηκε με το ντοκιμαντέρ του Δούκα και της Δούκισσας του Σάσεξ και σχολιάστηκε στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης.
Το αποκαλυπτικό ντοκιμαντέρ
Ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι και η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ, απασχολούν πολύ τον Τύπο μετά την κυκλοφορία του ντοκιμαντέρ τους «Χάρι και Μέγκαν: Ενα Ταξίδι στην Αφρική» (“Harry and Meghan: An African Journey”) στο οποίο ο Δούκας και η Δούκισσα του Σάσεξ μιλούν για μια σειρά θεμάτων, από την φήμη τσακωμού του Χάρι με τον πρίγκιπα Γουίλιαμ μέχρι την δήλωση της Μαρκλ ότι δεν είναι σε καλή ψυχολογική κατάσταση.
Από την ημέρα κυκλοφορίας του ντοκιμαντέρ, υπήρξαν διάφορα δημοσιεύματα που αναφέρουν την αντίδραση της βασιλικής οικογένειας σε αυτό.
Κάποια τάμπλοιντ και άλλα ΜΜΕ, γράφουν ότι ο πρίγκιπας Κάρολος είναι πολύ θυμωμένος με το περιεχόμενο του ντοκιμαντέρ, ενώ άλλοι συγκρίνουν το βίντεο με την συνέντευξη της πριγκίπισσας Νταϊάνα το 1997 στο περιοδικό Panorama, που έφερε αντιδράσεις λόγω των αποκαλύψεων της αγαπημένης πριγκίπισσας του λαού της Μεγάλης Βρετανίας.