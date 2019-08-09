Βρετανία: Μπλακ αουτ σε πολλές περιοχές – Χάος στις συγκοινωνίες

Έντυπη Έκδοση
    Τμήματα του Λονδίνου και της νοτιοανατολικής Αγγλίας βυθίστηκαν στο σκοτάδι εξαιτίας μιας εκτεταμένης διακοπής ηλεκτροδότησης, με αποτέλεσμα ορισμένοι φωτεινοί σηματοδότες να μην λειτουργούν, σύμφωνα με τον οργανισμό συγκοινωνιών του Λονδίνου
    Τμήματα του Λονδίνου και της νοτιοανατολικής Αγγλίας βυθίστηκαν στο σκοτάδι εξαιτίας μιας εκτεταμένης διακοπής ηλεκτροδότησης, με αποτέλεσμα ορισμένοι φωτεινοί σηματοδότες να μην λειτουργούν, σύμφωνα με τον οργανισμό συγκοινωνιών του Λονδίνου (TfL).

    «Σας παρακαλούμε, να είστε ιδιαίτερα προσεκτικοί στους δρόμους» έγραψε ο TfL στο Twitter.

    Η υπηρεσία μεταφορών στο Λονδίνο ανέφερε ότι η πτώση στην τάση του ρεύματος επηρεάζει τα φανάρια της πρωτεύουσας, ενώ αρκετές σιδηροδρομικές γραμμές αντιμετωπίζουν καθυστερήσεις και ακυρώσεις δρομολογίων.

