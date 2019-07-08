Staikouras finance minister, Dendias foreign minister in Mitsotakis government

Christos Staikouras, a former alternate economy minister under ND PM Antonis Samaras, will be Greece’s new finance minister in the cabinet of incoming PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which was announced late this afternoon, less than 24 hours afte Mitsotakis’ landslide victory, and veteran connservative MP Nilos Dendias will be Greece’s new foreign minister.

The names of the new cabinet members were announced by incoming government spokesman Stelios Petsas, who has served at the finance ministry’s State General Accounting Office and between 2102-2014 was on the Greek team negotiating with creditors.

The new government is scheduled to be sworn in at noon tomorrow, 9 July, and the first cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place at 11am on 10 July.

Mitsotakis has tapped Ioannina MP Konstantinos Tasoulas, a protégé of the late conservative ND leader Evangelos Averof, as the next Parliament Speaker.

The cabinet members announced were as follows:

Deputy Premier: Panagiotis Pikrammenos, the former Council of State President who was apparently unjustly implicated in the Novartis kickbacks scandal.

Finance Ministry

Minister: Christos Staikouras

Deputy Minister for tax policy and state assets: Apostolos Vesyropoulos.

Deputy Minister for Fiscal Policy: Theodoros Skylakakis.

Deputy Minister for the Financial System: Georgios Zavvos.

2. Ministry of Development and Investment

Minister: Adonis Georgiadis

Deputy Minister for Private Investments and Public-Private Partnerships: Yannis Tsakiris

Deputy Minister for Research and Technology: Christos Dimas

Deputy Minister for Industry and Commerce: Nikos Papathanasis

Foreign Affairs Ministry

Minister: Nikos Dendias

Alternate Minister for European Affairs: Miltiadis Varvitsiotis

Deputy Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness: Kostas Fragogiannis

Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks: Antonis Diamataris (publisher, National Herald, Greek-American newspaper)

4. Citizen’s Protection Ministry

Minister: Michalis Chryshoidis

Alternate Minister for Migration Policy: (ND MP and former foreign ministry spokesman) Yorgos Koumoutsakos

Deputy Minister for Anti-Crime Policy: (former Greek Police Chief and aerlier spokesman) Lefteris Economou.

5. Ministry of National Defence

Minister: Nikos Papagiotopoulos

Deputy Minister: Alcibiades Stefanis

6. Ministry of Education and Religion

Minister: Niki Kerameos

Deputy Minister for primary school, secondary school and Special Education: Sophis Zacharaki.

Deputy Minister for Tertiary Education: Vasilis Digalakis

7. Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs

Minister: Yannis Vroutsis

Deputy Minister for Social Insurance: Panagiotis (Notis) Mitarakis

Deputy Minister for Welfare and Social Solidarity: Domna Michailidou

8. Ministry of Health

Minister: Vasilis Kikilias

Deputy Minister: Vasilis Kontozamanis

9. Environment and Energy Ministry

Minister: Kostis Hatzidakis

Deputy Minister for Energy and Natural Resources: Gerasimos Thomas

Deputy Minister for Public Planning and Urban Environment: Demetris Economou

10. Ministry of Culture and Athletics

Minister: Lina Mendoni

Deputy Minister for Athletics: Lefteris Avgenakis

11. Justice Ministry

Minister: Kostas Tsiaras

Deputy Minister: Dimitris Kranis

12. Interior Ministry

Minister: Panagiotis (Takis) Theodorikakos

Deputy Minister for Local Government and Elections: Theodoros Livanios

Deputy Minister for Macedonia-Thrace Affairs: Theodoros Karaoglou

13. Ministry of Digital Governance

Minister: Kyriakos Pierrakakis

Deputy Minister for Streamining of Procedures: Georgios Georgantas

Deputy Minister for Digital Strategy: Grigoris Zafeiropoulos

14. Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport

Minister: Kostas Achilleas Karamanlis

Deputy Minister for Transport: Yannis Kefalogiannis

15. Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy

Minister: Yannis Plakiotakis

16. Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food

Minister: Makis Voridis

Deputy Minister for Common Agricultural Policy: Kostas Skrekas

Deputy Minister for Fishing Policy: Foteini Arabatzi

17. Ministry of Tourism

Minister: Harry Theoharis

Deputy Minister: Manos Konsolas

State Minister: Georgios Gerapetritis

Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister for Coordination of Government Work: Akis Skertsos

Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister and Government Spokesman: Stelios Pretsas