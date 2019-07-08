Staikouras finance minister, Dendias foreign minister in Mitsotakis government

Christos Staikouras, a former alternate economy minister under ND PM Antonis Samaras, will be Greece’s new finance minister in the cabinet of incoming PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which was announced late this afternoon, less than 24 hours afte Mitsotakis’ landslide victory, and veteran connservative MP Nilos Dendias will be Greece’s new foreign minister.
The names of the new cabinet members were announced by incoming government spokesman Stelios Petsas, who has served at the finance ministry’s State General Accounting Office and between 2102-2014 was on the Greek team negotiating with creditors.
The new government is scheduled to be sworn in at noon tomorrow, 9 July, and the first cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place at 11am on 10 July.
Mitsotakis has tapped Ioannina MP Konstantinos Tasoulas, a protégé of the late conservative ND leader Evangelos Averof, as the next Parliament Speaker.
The cabinet members announced were as follows:
Deputy Premier: Panagiotis Pikrammenos, the former Council of State President who was apparently unjustly implicated in the Novartis kickbacks scandal.
Finance Ministry
Minister: Christos Staikouras
Deputy Minister for tax policy and state assets: Apostolos Vesyropoulos.
Deputy Minister for Fiscal Policy: Theodoros Skylakakis.
Deputy Minister for the Financial System: Georgios Zavvos.
2. Ministry of Development and Investment
Minister: Adonis Georgiadis
Deputy Minister for Private Investments and Public-Private Partnerships: Yannis Tsakiris
Deputy Minister for Research and Technology: Christos Dimas
Deputy Minister for Industry and Commerce: Nikos Papathanasis
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Minister: Nikos Dendias
Alternate Minister for European Affairs: Miltiadis Varvitsiotis
Deputy Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness: Kostas Fragogiannis
Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks: Antonis Diamataris (publisher, National Herald, Greek-American newspaper)
4. Citizen’s Protection Ministry
Minister: Michalis Chryshoidis
Alternate Minister for Migration Policy: (ND MP and former foreign ministry spokesman) Yorgos Koumoutsakos
Deputy Minister for Anti-Crime Policy: (former Greek Police Chief and aerlier spokesman) Lefteris Economou.
5. Ministry of National Defence
Minister: Nikos Papagiotopoulos
Deputy Minister: Alcibiades Stefanis
6. Ministry of Education and Religion
Minister: Niki Kerameos
Deputy Minister for primary school, secondary school and Special Education: Sophis Zacharaki.
Deputy Minister for Tertiary Education: Vasilis Digalakis
7. Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs
Minister: Yannis Vroutsis
Deputy Minister for Social Insurance: Panagiotis (Notis) Mitarakis
Deputy Minister for Welfare and Social Solidarity: Domna Michailidou
8. Ministry of Health
Minister: Vasilis Kikilias
Deputy Minister: Vasilis Kontozamanis
9. Environment and Energy Ministry
Minister: Kostis Hatzidakis
Deputy Minister for Energy and Natural Resources: Gerasimos Thomas
Deputy Minister for Public Planning and Urban Environment: Demetris Economou
10. Ministry of Culture and Athletics
Minister: Lina Mendoni
Deputy Minister for Athletics: Lefteris Avgenakis
11. Justice Ministry
Minister: Kostas Tsiaras
Deputy Minister: Dimitris Kranis
12. Interior Ministry
Minister: Panagiotis (Takis) Theodorikakos
Deputy Minister for Local Government and Elections: Theodoros Livanios
Deputy Minister for Macedonia-Thrace Affairs: Theodoros Karaoglou
13. Ministry of Digital Governance
Minister: Kyriakos Pierrakakis
Deputy Minister for Streamining of Procedures: Georgios Georgantas
Deputy Minister for Digital Strategy: Grigoris Zafeiropoulos
14. Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport
Minister: Kostas Achilleas Karamanlis
Deputy Minister for Transport: Yannis Kefalogiannis
15. Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy
Minister: Yannis Plakiotakis
16. Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food
Minister: Makis Voridis
Deputy Minister for Common Agricultural Policy: Kostas Skrekas
Deputy Minister for Fishing Policy: Foteini Arabatzi
17. Ministry of Tourism
Minister: Harry Theoharis
Deputy Minister: Manos Konsolas
State Minister: Georgios Gerapetritis
Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister for Coordination of Government Work: Akis Skertsos
Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister and Government Spokesman: Stelios Pretsas