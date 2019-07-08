Staikouras finance minister, Dendias foreign minister in Mitsotakis government

Έντυπη Έκδοση
    Ο βουλευτής της ΝΔ Χρήστος Σταϊκούρας μιλάει από το βήμα της Βουλής στη συζήτηση και λήψη απόφασης, επί της προτάσεως που κατέθεσε ο πρόεδρος της ΝΔ Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης, για σύσταση Εξεταστικής Επιτροπής, σχετικά με τη διερεύνηση των αιτιών επιβολής τραπεζικής αργίας και κεφαλαιακών περιορισμών, υπογραφής του τρίτου Μνημονίου και ανάγκης νέας ανακεφαλαιοποίησης των πιστωτικών ιδρυμάτων, Τρίτη 26 Ιουλίου 2016. ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΑΛΕΞΑΝΔΡΟΣ ΒΛΑΧΟΣ

    Christos Staikouras, a former alternate economy minister under ND PM Antonis Samaras, will be Greece’s new finance minister in the cabinet of incoming PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which was announced late this afternoon, less than 24 hours afte Mitsotakis’ landslide victory, and veteran connservative MP Nilos Dendias will be Greece’s new foreign minister.
    The names of the new cabinet members were announced by incoming government spokesman Stelios Petsas, who has served at the finance ministry’s State General Accounting Office and between 2102-2014 was on the Greek team negotiating with creditors.
    The new government is scheduled to be sworn in at noon tomorrow, 9 July, and the first cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place at 11am on 10 July.
    Mitsotakis has tapped Ioannina MP Konstantinos Tasoulas, a protégé of the late conservative ND leader Evangelos Averof, as the next Parliament Speaker.
    The cabinet members announced were as follows:
    Deputy Premier: Panagiotis Pikrammenos, the former Council of State President who was apparently unjustly implicated in the Novartis kickbacks scandal.
    Finance Ministry
    Minister: Christos Staikouras
    Deputy Minister for tax policy and state assets: Apostolos Vesyropoulos.
    Deputy Minister for Fiscal Policy: Theodoros Skylakakis.
    Deputy Minister for the Financial System: Georgios Zavvos.
    2. Ministry of Development and Investment
    Minister: Adonis Georgiadis
    Deputy Minister for Private Investments and Public-Private Partnerships: Yannis Tsakiris
    Deputy Minister for Research and Technology: Christos Dimas
    Deputy Minister for Industry and Commerce: Nikos Papathanasis

    Foreign Affairs Ministry
    Minister: Nikos Dendias
    Alternate Minister for European Affairs: Miltiadis Varvitsiotis
    Deputy Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness: Kostas Fragogiannis
    Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks: Antonis Diamataris (publisher, National Herald, Greek-American newspaper)
    4. Citizen’s Protection Ministry
    Minister: Michalis Chryshoidis
    Alternate Minister for Migration Policy: (ND MP and former foreign ministry spokesman) Yorgos Koumoutsakos
    Deputy Minister for Anti-Crime Policy: (former Greek Police Chief and aerlier spokesman) Lefteris Economou.
    5. Ministry of National Defence
    Minister: Nikos Papagiotopoulos
    Deputy Minister: Alcibiades Stefanis
    6. Ministry of Education and Religion
    Minister: Niki Kerameos
    Deputy Minister for primary school, secondary school and Special Education: Sophis Zacharaki.
    Deputy Minister for Tertiary Education: Vasilis Digalakis

    7. Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs
    Minister: Yannis Vroutsis
    Deputy Minister for Social Insurance: Panagiotis (Notis) Mitarakis
    Deputy Minister for Welfare and Social Solidarity: Domna Michailidou
    8. Ministry of Health
    Minister: Vasilis Kikilias
    Deputy Minister: Vasilis Kontozamanis
    9. Environment and Energy Ministry
    Minister: Kostis Hatzidakis
    Deputy Minister for Energy and Natural Resources: Gerasimos Thomas
    Deputy Minister for Public Planning and Urban Environment: Demetris Economou
    10. Ministry of Culture and Athletics
    Minister: Lina Mendoni
    Deputy Minister for Athletics: Lefteris Avgenakis
    11. Justice Ministry
    Minister: Kostas Tsiaras
    Deputy Minister: Dimitris Kranis
    12. Interior Ministry
    Minister: Panagiotis (Takis) Theodorikakos
    Deputy Minister for Local Government and Elections: Theodoros Livanios
    Deputy Minister for Macedonia-Thrace Affairs: Theodoros Karaoglou
    13. Ministry of Digital Governance
    Minister: Kyriakos Pierrakakis
    Deputy Minister for Streamining of Procedures: Georgios Georgantas
    Deputy Minister for Digital Strategy: Grigoris Zafeiropoulos
    14. Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport
    Minister: Kostas Achilleas Karamanlis
    Deputy Minister for Transport: Yannis Kefalogiannis
    15. Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy
    Minister: Yannis Plakiotakis
    16. Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food
    Minister: Makis Voridis
    Deputy Minister for Common Agricultural Policy: Kostas Skrekas
    Deputy Minister for Fishing Policy: Foteini Arabatzi
    17. Ministry of Tourism
    Minister: Harry Theoharis
    Deputy Minister: Manos Konsolas
    State Minister: Georgios Gerapetritis
    Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister for Coordination of Government Work: Akis Skertsos
    Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister and Government Spokesman: Stelios Pretsas

     

