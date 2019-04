Time: Oι 100 άνθρωποι με τη μεγαλύτερη επιρροή για το 2019

View this post on Instagram

@iamsandraohinsta is one of the 100 most influential people of 2019. «With her nuanced characters,» writes @shondarhimes, «Sandra Oh has chosen to fearlessly take up space in a universe that has not always made space for her.» See the full #TIME100 list at the link in bio, and swipe for a video interview with Oh. Photograph by @paridukovic for TIME. Video by @fancybethany, @adamperez22 and @juliamarielull