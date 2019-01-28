Stoltenberg pushes for swift Nato admission of North Macedonia

The representatives of Nato’s member-states have been asked by the Secretray-General of the Alliance to respond on whether they approve of the accession of the newly renamed Republic of North Macedonia.

If there are no objections, the requisite protocol will be tabled in the parliaments of all member-states for ratification.

The move was reported by Bloomberg’s Brussels Bureau Chief Nikos Chrysoloras and confirmed by Greek Foreign Ministry sources.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg requested of member-states’ ambassadors to the Alliance that their parliaments ratify the Protocol admitting the Republic of North Macedonia with a procedure of tacit approval ending this afternoon.

“NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg has asked ambassadors of member states to the alliance to approve North Macedonia’s accession protocol annex by silent procedure, which ends at 17:30 local time in Brussels today,’ Chrysoloras stated in a tweet this afternoon.