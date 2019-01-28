Έντυπη Έκδοση
    • Stoltenberg pushes for swift Nato admission of North Macedonia

    If there are no objections, the requisite protocol will be tabled in the parliaments of all member-states for ratification.

    epa07318077 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference after a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 25 January 2019. Stoltenberg said that no solution to the dispute over Russian cruise missiles was found. The US had threatened to suspened the landmark INF Treaty if Russia presented its new missiles on 23 January. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

    The representatives of Nato’s member-states have been asked by the Secretray-General of the Alliance to respond on whether they approve of the accession of the newly renamed Republic of North Macedonia.

    The move was reported by Bloomberg’s Brussels Bureau Chief Nikos Chrysoloras and confirmed by Greek Foreign Ministry sources.

    Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg requested of member-states’ ambassadors to the Alliance that their parliaments ratify the Protocol admitting the Republic of North Macedonia with a procedure of tacit approval ending this afternoon.

    “NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg has asked ambassadors of member states to the alliance to approve North Macedonia’s accession protocol annex by silent procedure, which ends at 17:30 local time in Brussels today,’ Chrysoloras stated in a tweet this afternoon.

