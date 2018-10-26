Σεισμός Ζάκυνθος : Προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι μετά τον σεισμό στο Ιόνιο

Ένα μικρό τσουνάμι έχει δημιουργηθεί από τον ισχυρό σεισμό της τάξεως των 6,4 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ που ταρακούνησε τη μισή Ελλάδα.

Σύμφωνα με το Forecast Weather, που επικαλείται στοιχεία τις ιστοσελίδας AmericanEarthquakes.com, τα όργανα καταγραφής κοντά στην ηπειρωτική χώρα ανιχνεύουν μεταβολές της στάθμης της θάλασσας κατά 15-20 εκατοστά.

Οι αριθμοί αυτοί είναι πολύ δύσκολο να αποβούν καταστροφικοί, ωστόσο όπως επισημαίνει η ιστοσελίδα συνήθως το πρώτο κύμα τις περισσότερες φορές δεν είναι το μεγαλύτερο και ενδέχεται να ακολουθήσουν άλλα, μεγαλύτερα.

Επιπλέον, άλλες «είσοδοι» και παραλίες θα ενδέχεται να λάβουν μεγαλύτερα κύματα τσουνάμι.

⚠️A tide gauge located 70 KM from the epicenter (in #Katakolo, #Greece) of the #earthquake, is recording the #tsunami waves, is ordered to evacuate immediately within a radius of 300 KM around the epicenter of the earthquake, do not go near the beach.#EQVT. pic.twitter.com/HGlN3Tkxj3

