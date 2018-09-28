Mediterranean cyclone: 11-metre high wave expected

The Mediterranean Cyclone “Xenophon”, as the meteorological service (Meteo) of the National Observatory of Athens has named it, is expected to reach the southern coast of the Peloponnese between 15:00 – 18:00, according to the latest projections.

The height of the wave between the Peloponnese and Crete, based on the wave model of the National Observatory/meteo.gr, is expected to be over 11 metres.

The azure and blue colours of the cyclone plotting map indicate the heights of the rain every three hours. It projects the location of the cyclone at 13:00 and 21:00 today, as well as at 09:00 and 13:00 on Saturday, 29 September.

Based on that data, the cyclone is expected to reach the southern coast of the Peloponnese between 15:00 and 18:00 on Saturday.

Researchers say that based on the wave model of the National Observatory of Athens, location of the over 11-metre wave will be between the Peloponnese and Crete.