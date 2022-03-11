Ellinikon: Deloitte undertakes “smart city” project

The implementation of the project concerning the design of the strategy for the development of smart city services for Ellinikon and Lamda Development, was undertaken by Deloitte, in collaboration with AFRY and a team of specialized consultants.

The project concerns, as stated in a Deloitte announcement, the provision of state-of-the-art consulting services and innovative business models, which will be activated by the current infrastructure design phase and will lead to a sustainable, digital and sustainable development perspective for Ellinikon.

The team of consultants that undertook the project consists of Deloitte, which is active worldwide and in a series of projects related to the design and implementation of smart city strategies with examples of “The NEOM” in Saudi Arabia and “Porto Nuova Development” in Milan , as well as by the engineering consulting company AFRY, which also has extensive experience having implemented relevant projects in Northern Europe such as Nyhamnen, Malmö in Sweden, and the Red Sea Development project in Qatar. The project will be implemented in collaboration with highly specialized consulting companies in the fields of energy, technology and telecommunications such as CIGA Energy, CIMA Data Analytics and ENOMIX.

Creating a smart city

The goal of LAMDA Development is the creation of a Smart City in the area of ​​Ellinikon for the benefit of residents, visitors and businesses operating in the area. With this project, the company achieves the emergence of a global example of a smart city and more specifically “a smart latest technology urban area that pioneers the future of housing, work and leisure through the use of technology aimed at creating conditions of sustainability and serving the needs of tomorrow “.

According to Mr. Odysseas Athanassiou, CEO of LAMDA Development “Our vision is to highlight Ellinikon as a “beacon” of direct foreign investment and strategic partnerships. Ellinikon will be the first smart city in Greece with the application of advanced technologies and innovations that start from the design. It will be fully equipped, in all its extent, with sensors and control systems that will analyze data and will control energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.”

It is noted that the project of Elliniko is in the design phase (greenfield) and for this reason LAMDA Development intends to investigate early on how smart city solutions (smart infrastructure, networks, technologies and software) could be applied to create “Ellinikon Smart City”, as well as how they could be used to support business initiatives in the fields of energy and ICT.

According to Sotiris Batzias, Director of Deloitte’s Strategy Department in Greece and coordinator of the project, “LAMDA Development’s development planning and vision for Ellinikon are inextricably linked to its ability to create a sustainable city by providing smart services. but also to further increase its value from the development project. At the same time, LAMDA Development, utilizing its position in the development of the project in Ellinikon, has the opportunity to diversify its portfolio, entering new business sectors and exploring investment and cooperation opportunities. For all of us at Deloitte this project is an important challenge and our participation in this top for Greece – and not only – project is the culmination of our strong know-how and experience “.