ΗΠΑ – Συνετρίβη αεροσκάφους στο Σαν Ντιέγκο – Υπάρχουν αναφορές για τραυματίες και νεκρούς
Ενα μικρό αεροσκάφος κατέπεσε σε σπίτια, ενώ υπάρχουν αναφορές για τραυματίες και νεκρούς.
Αεροσκάφος συνετρίβη στο Σαν Ντιέγκο στις ΗΠΑ.
If you live in @CityofSantee, please avoid the area near the 9900 block of N. Magnolia Avenue. @SanteeFire @SDSOSantee and other first responders are at the scene of a plane crash. This is a developing situation. We appreciate your patience and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/mHepnIuhBX
— San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) October 11, 2021
Δείτε βίντεο
#Santee #California
JUST IN:
A plane has gone down and crashed into a residential neighbourhood, igniting a significant fire that has damaged atleast two structures. pic.twitter.com/bqgkh2IUoy
— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 11, 2021
