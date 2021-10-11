ΗΠΑ – Συνετρίβη αεροσκάφους στο Σαν Ντιέγκο – Υπάρχουν αναφορές για τραυματίες και νεκρούς

Ενα μικρό αεροσκάφος κατέπεσε σε σπίτια, ενώ υπάρχουν αναφορές για τραυματίες και νεκρούς.
ΗΠΑ – Συνετρίβη αεροσκάφους στο Σαν Ντιέγκο – Υπάρχουν αναφορές για τραυματίες και νεκρούς | tovima.gr

Αεροσκάφος συνετρίβη στο Σαν Ντιέγκο στις ΗΠΑ.

Δείτε βίντεο

«Εξυπνες πόλεις» από Πιερρακάκη
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Κοροναϊός – Η πανδημία της ορφάνιας – Μιά νέα γενιά παιδιών χωρίς γονείς
  • Κατάθλιψη – Η φτώχεια αποτελεί ισχυρό παράγοντα για την εμφάνισή της στους νέους
  • FT: Τι βρίσκεται πίσω από την ενεργειακή κρίση της Ευρώπης;
  • Η Κίνα κατατροπώνει τις ΗΠΑ στον πόλεμο της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης
  • Κυβερνητική ρελάνς στην εξεταστική του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – Πώς απαντά το Μαξίμου
  • Αρναούτογλου – Προειδοποιεί για χειρότερη επιδείνωση του καιρού – Έκκληση στους δήμους
    • Κόσμος
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk