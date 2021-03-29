GEORGE K. KONSTANTINOU LAW FIRM: Their new website is now available in 4 languages

The Cyprus lawyers GEORGE K. KONSTANTINOU LAW FIRM (George K. Konstantinou LLC law firm , Reg. No 435) announce the launch of their new website, which is now available in four languages.

The company’s goal is to provide user-friendly navigation that will allow customers to find all the information they need quickly and easily.

It has all the information in relation to the areas of law that the company deals with, as well as extensive guides for specific services, providing complete guidance to the user.

The company’s goal is to better present the services it offers, and to improve the way it communicates with its customers. The law firm provides a wide range of services with its offices located in Limassol. Some of the services offered by the lawyers of the company are the following:

– Cyprus company formation

– Cyprus property law

Cyprus Immigration

– Family law, Divorce in Cyprus

– Settlement of General Disputes

– Cyprus Permanent Residency

Estate Administration in Cyprus

