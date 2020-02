Σε κινητοποιήσει vegan στο Λονδίνο συμμετείχε ο Χοακίν Φίνιξ

View this post on Instagram

BREAKING: Today just before attending the @BAFTA awards in London, Joaquin Phoenix joined Animal Equality in a demonstration to raise awareness about the link between animal agriculture and climate change. The actor and activist lowered a massive banner off Tower Bridge that read, "Factory Farming is Destroying our Planet. Go Vegan." Thank you, Joaquin for using your platform to speak out for animals and the environment! 🏆

Photos 1-3: Animal Equality / Jo-Anne McArthur Bridge photo: Animal Equality / Matthew Maran