George Michael : Η τραγωδία της οικογένειας σε μια φωτογραφία

View this post on Instagram

DAY 21: «Youth, beautiful youth. We walked through the walls until we found the truth.And said «Change it, it’s ugly just change it».Everyone we used to know. Must have given up, so long ago. You can see it, it’s written on their faces.And the inside of their clothes.» ~ John And Elvis Are Dead (Lowkey such a great tune) #georgemichael #andrewridgeley #wham #imissyou #imissmybaby #babes #loveliesyog #restinpeace #youwillalwaysbemylove #mylove #imissmybaby #missingyouisthehardest #johnandelvisaredead #patienceera #patience #yog #songlyrics #loveliesyog #newphoto #whamaggedon #georgepalooza