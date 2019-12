Κλεμμένος πίνακας του Κλιμτ βρέθηκε τυχαία

View this post on Instagram

Almost a Thomas Crown Affair story: the painting lost 22 years ago has been found hidden in the wall of that same art gallery. It was believed to have been stolen, and subsequently many forged copies appared, but during the recent renovation of the building the painting was found wrapped in a trash bag in an exterior wall of the gallery. And it’s Gustav Klimt again 🤷‍♂️ so, although it happened unintentionally, let’s dedicate this week to him 😉 The painting shows a lovely sophisticated lady on a green background which accentuates her pale skin with a bright blush and coral lips. Portrait of a Lady, ~1916~1917, by Gustav Klimt, Galleria d’arte moderna Ricci Oddi, Piacenza, Italy. #art #beauty #classicart #classicbeauty #classicartbeauty #classicartaustria #austrianart #early20c #early20cart #earlymodern #secession #kunst #kunstwerk #pintura #portraitofalady #historyofbeauty #gustavklimt #klimt @classicartbeauty #красота #классикаискусства #искусство #классика