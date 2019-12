Melina Matsoukas : Η «αντάρτισσα» του Χόλιγουντ με την ελληνική καταγωγή

View this post on Instagram

Ok Harlem it’s your turn! Growing up the only place to watch a Black ass movie was the Magic Johnson Theatre on 125th. And so now I bought out the theatre so y’all can see my Black ass movie! Tomorrow Friday, Nov 29. 2:05p Get the tickets get the tickets. Linked in bio. WARNING: This is an interactive screening. There will be screaming shouting cursing at the screen. Enter at your own risk. No shushing allowed! This is a safe space. #queenandslim