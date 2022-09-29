Great Hours: The glory of Byzantine music under the Acropolis

By George Gilson

When the Greek state was established in 1830, many historians, influenced by great Greek enlightenment thinkers such as Adamantios Koraes, attempted to delete the over 1,000-year Byzantine Empire and the nearly four more centuries of its cultural impact from the history of the Greeks, creating an artificial bridge between antiquity and modern Greece.

Decades later, that model was radically changed by the 19th century historian Konstantinos Paparrigopoulos, who attempted to establish the unbroken historical continuity of Hellenism from ancient to Modern Greece, with due attention paid to the lasting cultural glories of Byzantium, not least of which was its illustrious musical legacy.

That this legacy will be celebrated this evening right under the Acropolis, at the famed ancient amphitheatre of Herodes Atticus, with a mix of compositions of famed Greek composer Andreas Katsigiannis, in a concert entitled “Megales Ores” (Great Hours, also called Royal hours) is therefore only fitting.

The Great Hours

In the Eastern Orthodox Church, the Great Hours are celebrated only three times a year: on the Eve of the Nativity, the Eve of the Epiphany or Baptism of Christ, and Good Friday.

At each of the Hours, one of the three fixed Psalms is replaced by a Psalm that is directly linked to the feast being celebrated, and the regular liturgical hymns are replaced by numerous other hymns chanted by the choir. Each Hour has an Old Testament, an Epistle, and a Gospel reading.

‘Dialogue’ of Byzantine Music with modern audiences

In an exclusive interview with To Vima, Katsigiannis details his previous works that are linked with the Great Hours, including “Siopis Topos” (Place of Silence) that will be a key part of the concert, and how modern audiences can connect with the wealth and heritage of Byzantine music.

“Often I wonder whether in the end such a composition can touch and enter into a dialogue with society. My experience with the first cycle of the Great Hours, entitled Siopis Tops ‘Place of Silence’, brought me optimistic feedback. There were people of different generations and ages that were moved, understood the musical climate and my internal need to express myself through the art that I serve on a matter that is so personal for each person individually, but also for the composer,” Katsigiannis said.

The ‘high art’ of Byzantine music, the long Greek musical tradition

“Byzantine music is a high art, an art that it closely intertwined with the culture of our people. It is an art that combines the East with our religion and tradition,” Katsigiannis said.

“I was lucky because I grew up in a home where we heard all sorts of music, and I learned to respect each genre and to love the tradition of our people. Hence, just as I studied and continue to study the other types of music of our people, of our national music, so, too, I studied Byzantine music, and had the good fortune to have great teachers, such as Manolis Hatzimarkos and Manolis Meletis. If you listen carefully to my music, you will always find such elements even in my compositions that are the most Western in style.”

‘Feelings of joy’ at Herodes Atticus theatre

In tonight’s concert, Katsigiannis aim is for the audience to sense a spiritual fullness.

“I want them to be filled with feelings of joy, not in the sense of the joy of entertainment, but with the fullness that music creates. I want them to pay attention to the words, and for each person to travel, so that the small moments of a concert can be transformed into the Great Hours of something new, that will be born inside them,” he said.

Famed Greek soloists Glykeria and Dimitris Bassis, along with Jonathan Jackson, will be participating in the concert, conducted by maestro Stathis soulis with renowned actor Nikitas Tsakiroglou as narrator.

Three choruses will also participate: “Chorus Vivendi” with maestro Ioannis Vryzakis, the “Melodoi” Chorus of Nea Smyrni under maestro Georgios Ziakas, and the University of Thessaly Chorus under the direction of maestro Nikos Chiotoglou.

Katsigiannis is preparing a tour of the “Megales Ores” to Cyprus, the US, and Central Europe.