ATHEX – The General Index reached 900 points

The General Price Index of the Athens Stock Exchange is also moving against the international downward trend today, which at 10.49 am was at 901.15 points, strengthened by 0.25%.

At the same time, the turnover amounted to about 2.5 million euros.

The prices of 26 shares strengthened, 24 recorded losses, while 15 remained unchanged.

PPC, OTE and OPAP, one of the protagonists of yesterday’s meeting, are moving slightly downwards, while the banking sector shows a mixed picture.