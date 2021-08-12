All-night battle on five fronts in Halkidiki after the storm

The fire brigade is fighting the fires that broke out in areas of Halkidiki after the summer storm.
All-night battle on five fronts in Halkidiki after the storm | tovima.gr

The fire brigade is fighting the fires that broke out in areas of Halkidiki after the summer storm.

Firefighters are on foot to bring under control the fires that broke out late in the afternoon in areas of Halkidiki.

«Διαβάζοντας» τις μεγατάσεις του 21ου αιώνα

According to the Fire Brigade, the most probable cause of the fires is the lightning that occurred during the bad weather that hit the area.

Main front in Fourka

The largest front that firefighters are called to face is in Fourka, as it is an inaccessible forest area near the settlement.

Fifty firefighters with 25 vehicles are operating at the scene, without any residential areas being threatened so far.

Another fire is burning towards Athytos and Sani, while another in Kalandra towards Mola Kalyva.

At the same time, there are active fronts in Sithonia. One front is located in the Parthenonas and another in the area of ​​Marmara, near Porto Carras, but which was immediately demarcated by firefighters.

A total of 100 firefighters with 50 vehicles, as well as volunteers and local authorities are operating on the fronts that broke out on Wednesday in the areas of Halkidiki.

Σταύρος Μπένος – Το παιδί των κρίσεων
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Φωτιές – Η κυβερνητική αξιολόγηση και τα μηνύματα που επιθυμεί να στείλει ο πρωθυπουργός
  • O φριχτός θάνατος των πελαργών - Ο ρόλος των πυρκαγιών
  • ΔΝΤ – Η πανδημία, οι πιστωτικοί κίνδυνοι από την ανισότητα και η ιστορική ευκαιρία
  • Οδικός χάρτης για μια νέα σχέση παιδιών και τεχνολογίας
  • Συνέντευξη Τύπου Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη – «Το 112 είναι μία κατάκτηση της χώρας»
  • Μητσοτάκης – Η απόδοση ευθυνών για τις πυρκαγιές θα γίνει μετά το τέλος της μάχης
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    • Χρυσές συμβουλές Οι επιφανείς ξένοι που μας επισκέπτονται, παρακολουθούν την κατάσταση σκεπτικοί. Υπάρχει η μία πλευρά με τα κοσμοπολίτικα νησιά να... ΣΙΒΥΛΑ |
    Helios Kiosk