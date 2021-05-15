Greece, North Macedonia on track for strategic boost in energy sector cooperation

Greater cooperation the energy sector appears to have topped the agenda of contacts in Athens this week by the prime minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev.

According to reports, a meeting with the management of Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.Pe) focused on resuming operation of a fuel pipeline that connects the Greek petrochemical group’s refinery in Thessaloniki with Skopje.

The same sources said the goal is to re-start the pipeline’s operation over the summer.

State-run and ATHEX-listed Public Power Corp. (PPC), Greece’s dominant electricity utility, has also expressed an official interest in the new Cebren hydroelectric unit in the neighboring country. PPC has qualified for the second stage of the Cebren tender.

The new unit is projected to have an output of 333 to 458 MW, with the forecast annual production at 1000 to 1,200 GWh.

Finally, the Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator S.A. (DESFA) has planned construction of a natural gas supply pipeline linking northern Greece with the Republic of North Macedonia.

Zaev held talks with Greek leadership this week and attended the 6th Delphi Economic Forum being held in Athens.

Πηγή: Ο.Τ