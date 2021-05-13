Culture minister: Opening of tourism season will be accompanied by reopening of museums

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni on Wednesday reiterated her ministry’s volition to reopen museums around the country to coincide with the official opening of the all-important 2021 tourism season – set for the coming weekend.

“It inconceivable to talk about the opening of (the) tourism (sector) without opening museums,” she said, speaking at this week 6th Delphi Economic Forum in Athens.

She added that the reopening of museums and archaeological sites, the opening of a new museum or the beginning of an excavation, is accompanied by new jobs in the immediate area, thereby boosting the local economies. This phenomenon has been dramatically witnessed with the New Acropolis Museum, she said.