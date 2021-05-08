Greece’s retail economy, entertainment sector gradually opening after months of Covid-19 lockdown

Greece’s battered retail economy, including the all-important restaurant-bar-café sector, is slowly returning to normal after months of a Covid-19 lockdown, with the coming weekend to witness open stores on Sunday, accompanied by a sales season, and diners being served – albeit only in outdoor areas with available seating.

Beach resorts will also open to coincide with balmly weather, with remaining schools of all levels to open on Monday. Pupils and educators will need to report negative Covid-19 self-tests results on an online platform in order to enter classes.

Court and legal proceedings will also resume.

Finally, another cash injection by state towards businesses in the restaurant-bar-café sector will commence on Monday, with 330 million euros to be allocated amongst roughly 34,000 out of 77,000 such establishments around Greece.