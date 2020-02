Στο «σφυρί» η μεγαλύτερη ιδωτική συλλογή ουίσκι

View this post on Instagram

Whisky Auctioneer is delighted to share with you the catalogue for The Perfect Collection by Mr. Richard Gooding (🔗Link in Bio). This catalogue is just a preview of Mr. Gooding's monumental collection, curated to give you a sense of its astonishing depth and breadth. We hope that our selection will act as a taster to whet your appetite to find out even more about The Perfect Collection. The Perfect Collection: Part One will go live tomorrow, running from 7 February – 17 February. The offering of this collection at auction is a historic event in the world of whisky that we would love for you to share in, so make sure that you are registered to participate.