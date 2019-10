Girl Up: Το γυναικείο κίνημα που θα αλλάξει τον κόσμο

View this post on Instagram

We have some SUPER exciting news! 🎊 – @girlupcampaign is hosting the second annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards October 13, presented by @hm and honoring Girl Up Club members and #girlheroes @caradelevingne, @jameelajamilofficial, and @KateHudson for their work supporting girls & women & standing up for gender equality! 🙌 Girl Up Club members Yardena Gerwin, Rocío Ortega, and Chanice Lee will be honored for their work as young leaders ✨ – We are also super excited to have special performance by @jaimecorynwoods. Special guests include @thenikkibella, @wade_davis28, @nigelbarker, @juleshough and @corinnefox 🎉