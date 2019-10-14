Φλόριντα: Πληροφορίες για πυροβολισμούς σε εμπορικό κέντρο

Συναγερμός σήμανε στις Αρχές της Φλόριντα, μετά από αναφορές για πυροβολισμούς στο εμπορικό κέντρο στο Μπάκο Ρατόν.

Το εμπορικό κέντρο έχει αποκλειστεί ενώ είναι άγνωστο αν υπάρχουν πελάτες και εργαζόμενοι εγκλωβισμένοι εντός του κτηρίου.

Ωστόσο, δεν έχει επιβεβαιωθεί αν πράγματι υπήρξαν πυροβολισμοί.

https://t.co/7qfC0owX3Z

I never thought I’d experience an active shooter situation. Luckily, I must’ve been very far away.

I love you all — MagiTacti💙🦁 (@Robean_Main) October 13, 2019

Views from inside Baco Raton mall where police are responding to reports of active shooter. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/MntoBfLSAE — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) October 13, 2019

#BREAKING : Boca Raton, Florida – Police are conducting an active search at Boca Town Center Mall after reports of an active shooter. There has been no confirmation of a shooting at this time. Shelter in place continues. Video : Rachel Cohnpic.twitter.com/FXsfpbYmJ1 — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) October 13, 2019