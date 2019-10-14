Έντυπη Έκδοση
    • Φλόριντα: Πληροφορίες για πυροβολισμούς σε εμπορικό κέντρο

    Το εμπορικό κέντρο έχει αποκλειστεί ενώ είναι άγνωστο αν υπάρχουν άτομα εγκλωβισμένα εντός του κτηρίου
    Συναγερμός σήμανε στις Αρχές της Φλόριντα, μετά από αναφορές για πυροβολισμούς στο εμπορικό κέντρο στο Μπάκο Ρατόν.

    Το εμπορικό κέντρο έχει αποκλειστεί ενώ είναι άγνωστο αν υπάρχουν πελάτες και εργαζόμενοι εγκλωβισμένοι εντός του κτηρίου.

    Ωστόσο, δεν έχει επιβεβαιωθεί αν πράγματι υπήρξαν πυροβολισμοί.

