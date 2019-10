Πρίγκιπας Χάρι και Εντ Σίραν ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους για καλό σκοπό

View this post on Instagram

Prince Harry and @edsheeran are teaming up to raise awareness for mental health awareness for #WorldMentalHealthDay! @Sussexroyal has the story. 🎥: @sussexroyal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #meghanmarkle #princeharry #duchessofsussex #BabySussex #dukeofsussex #royal #sussexroyal #mentalhealth #health #uk #london #meghan #Harry