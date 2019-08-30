Πέθανε σε ηλικία 66 ετών ο αδελφός του Prince

Νεκρός βρέθηκε στο σπίτι του στο Κάνσας Σίτι του Μιζούρι ο ετεροθαλής αδερφός του Prince, Άλφρεντ Τζάκσον στα 66 του χρόνια.
Τον άνδρα βρήκε νεκρό ο επίσης ετεροθαλής αδελφός του που δεν έχει καμία συγγένεια με τον Πρίγκιπα της pop, Μπρους Τζάκσον.
Η αστυνομία απέδωσε τον θάνατό του σε φυσικά αίτια και δεν διερευνά εγκληματική ενέργεια σύμφωνα με το ΤΜΖ. Φέρεται ο Άλφρεντ να πέθανε στον ύπνο του.
Ήταν ένα από τα έξι αδέλφια του Prince που μοιράστηκαν την περιουσία των 300 εκατ. δολαρίων μετά τον θάνατό του στις 21 Απριλίου 2016.
Ο Άλφρεντ ήταν βετεράνος της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας και μετά τον θάνατο του αδελφού του με την κληρονομιά του κατάφερε να αγοράσει το δικό του σπίτι, καθώς επί δεκαετίες διέμενε σε σπίτι που παραχωρούν οι Αρχές σε άπορους και άστεγους βετεράνους.
Αν και τα δύο αδέλφια δεν είχαν πολλές επαφές πριν από τον θάνατο του καλλιτέχνη, ο Άλφρεντ τον θαύμαζε και τον αγαπούσε. Ήταν από τα πρώτα μέλη της οικογένειας που μίλησαν δημοσίως για εκείνον μετά τον θάνατο λέγοντας ότι είναι ένας θρύλος. Οι δυο τους είχαν την ίδια μητέρα, την τραγουδίστρια της jazz, Μάτι Σόου.
Ο ίδιος είχε δηλώσει στο ET για τον Prince «μου λείπει ο αδελφός μου, γιατί ήταν τα πάντα για μένα. Ήταν πράγματι ένας θρύλος».
Διαβάστε επίσης: Τα «βαθιά προσωπικά» απομνημονεύματα του Prince
Ο Prince που έφυγε από υπερβολική δόση ναρκωτικών άφησε πίσω του τεράστια περιουσία, για την οποία οι δικαιούχοι ερίζουν για τα δικαιώματά της. Αν και τα δυο αδέλφια δεν είχαν συχνή επικοινωνία, ο Alfred παρέμεινε πιστός θαυμαστής του καλλιτέχνη.
Ο Alfred Jackson και ο Prince είχαν γεννηθεί από την ίδια μητέρα, την τραγουδίστρια της τζαζ, Μάτι Σόου, αλλά είχαν διαφορετικό πατέρα. O Prince θεωρείται ένας από τους πλέον πρωτοπόρους καλλιτέχνες. Στους πρώτους του δίσκους έπαιζε ο ίδιος όλα τα μουσικά όργανα.
Μεταξύ άλλων, ο Prince είχε αποστάσει συνολικά 7 Βραβεία Grammy, 4 MTV Video Music Awards και 1 Βραβείο Oscar.