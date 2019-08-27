Η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ στηρίζει το κοινωνικό έργο ενός μικρού φούρνου

Η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ φροντίζει να προβάλλει συχνά την ευαισθησία της απέναντι σε κοινωνικά ζητήματα. Αυτή τη φορά ένα αρτοποιείο στο Ανατολικό Λονδίνο και το έργο που επιτελεί για τις γυναίκες, κέρδισε την προσοχή της δούκισσας του Σάσεξ.
Συγκεκριμένα η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ δημοσίευσε πρόσφατα στο λογαριασμό της στο Instagram μία ανάρτηση, εκφράζοντας το θαυμασμό της για την κοινωνική επιχείρηση που βοηθάει τις γυναίκες και το οποίο περιγράφεται ως:
«Μια κοινωνική επιχείρηση σχεδιασμένη να προσφέρει ευκαιρίες στις γυναίκες να οικοδομήσουν ένα μέλλον για τους εαυτούς τους. Παρέχουμε ένα ασφαλές και επαγγελματικό περιβάλλον όπου οι γυναίκες μπορούν να αναπτυχθούν ολιστικά – ενθαρρύνοντας τη φιλοδοξία, την αποκατάσταση και τις δεύτερες ευκαιρίες».
Η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ μάλιστα, όπως αναφέρει το ΑΠΕ επισκέφθηκε τον εν λόγω φούρνο, καθώς υπάρχει αναφορά σ’ αυτό στο τεύχος Σεπτεμβρίου της Vogue, την αρχισυνταξία του οποίου επιμελήθηκε η ίδια.
Για τη δράση αυτή η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ έγραψε:
«Αυτό που έχουν δημιουργήσει στο Luminary Bakery είναι εξαιρετικό, είναι ένας χώρος για την παρασκευή ψωμιού, την επούλωση και την ανοικοδόμηση. Όταν το επισκέφθηκα νωρίτερα φέτος, εντυπωσιάστηκα από το πώς το ψήσιμο, αυτό καθαυτό, είναι ένα μέσο θεραπείας για αυτές τις γυναίκες -που με πολλούς τρόπους έχει νόημα– αισθάνεσαι ότι δεν είχαν κανέναν έλεγχο της ζωής τους με βάση τις προηγούμενες (και συχνά οδυνηρές) συνθήκες…».
Και η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ συνεχίζει να σχολιάζει:
«Η ανάμιξη υλικών μπορεί να αποδώσει το τέλειο επιδόρπιο, αλλά η εκτέλεση παρέχει την προσωπική ισορροπία. Έτσι, ενώ τα ψημένα προϊόντα είναι απολύτως νόστιμα, είναι η ιστορία για το πώς το πρόγραμμα στο Luminary αναδιαμορφώνει τη ζωή μέσα από το ψήσιμο που είναι το πραγματικό κερασάκι στην τούρτα».
BIG NEWS! 🎉🌙 As you may know, Luminary started 5 years ago, incubated by Kahaila charity. Since then Luminary has grown, expanded and met many amazing women! Along the way we have constantly asked ourselves how we can best grow to pursue our vision of empowering women from the most disadvantaged backgrounds in the UK. We now feel that it’s the right time for Luminary to branch out independently and take our work even further! We are really excited to say that on Friday 31st May Luminary became its own independent entity. We hope you’ll join us in celebrating this momentous day in Luminary’s history, and all that it will mean for creating even more opportunities for disadvantaged women in the future! #thiscallsforcake #luminarybirthday #luminarybakery #purchasewithpurpose #socialenterprise #socent
Since we have some new followers around here 👋 (#thanksvogue) we thought we would share a bit more about who Luminary is and what we do! ⠀ ⠀ Luminary is a social enterprise working to empower the UK’s most disadvantaged women. We offer skills training in the art of baking, paid employment in our business and a supportive community to help women thrive. We provide a safe and professional environment where women can grow holistically – encouraging ambition, restoration and second chances. Since Luminary began in 2014, we have supported 66 women to build their career and are continually inspired by all they are achieving– from finding employment, starting their own business, raising families, going to university– they are accomplishing amazing things! We have recently compiled an impact report that looks at our graduates progression and measures of independence! So, if you’re looking to learn more about how Luminary works, check that out (link in bio). ⠀ ⠀ #purchasewithpurpose #socialenterprise #socent #empoweringwomen #luminarybakery #bakersofinstagram
Are you our next #luminarywonderfulwomanwednesday day? Maybe?! Because we are on the lookout for a new HEAD BAKER and this could not be a more exciting time to be a part of the team here at Luminary Bakery! With the expansion of our employability training course, our wonderful current head baker (@its_rachel_s ) is transitioning to full-time baker trainer, meaning we are looking for someone to take the reins of our growing bakery team. This person will have had experience in a professional kitchen and is ready to take on the challenging and fulfilling journey of a growing social enterprise bakery. With the upcoming launch of our second bakery later this year this is a great opportunity for someone who’s looking to take their baking career to the next level and empower women while they’re at it! ⠀ ⠀ #purchasewithpurpose #socialenterprise #socent #empoweringwomen #luminarybakery #bakersofinstagram #eastlondon #eastlondonbaker #londonfood #londonbaker #bakingjob