Η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ στηρίζει το κοινωνικό έργο ενός μικρού φούρνου

BIG NEWS! 🎉🌙 As you may know, Luminary started 5 years ago, incubated by Kahaila charity. Since then Luminary has grown, expanded and met many amazing women! Along the way we have constantly asked ourselves how we can best grow to pursue our vision of empowering women from the most disadvantaged backgrounds in the UK. We now feel that it’s the right time for Luminary to branch out independently and take our work even further! We are really excited to say that on Friday 31st May Luminary became its own independent entity. We hope you’ll join us in celebrating this momentous day in Luminary’s history, and all that it will mean for creating even more opportunities for disadvantaged women in the future! #thiscallsforcake #luminarybirthday #luminarybakery #purchasewithpurpose #socialenterprise #socent