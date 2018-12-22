Γκάτγουικ : Συνέλαβαν δυο άτομα για το σαμποτάζ με τα drone

epa07242314 Passengers wait within Gatwick airport in Sussex, southeast, England, 20 December 2018. According to media reports, the runway for Britain's second busiest airport Gatwick was shut down by authorities after sightings of drones flying near the area. The incident disrupted air traffic and caused the suspension of all flights in and out of the airfield, with 110,000 passengers on 760 flights were due to fly from Gatwick. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Η αστυνομία του Σάσεξ ανακοίνωσε σήμερα Σάββατο ότι προχώρησε σε δύο συλλήψεις που συνδέονται με το σαμποτάζ με τα drone που πετούσαν πάνω από το αεροδρόμιο Γκάτγουικ του Λονδίνου, προκαλώντας χάος στο δεύτερο μεγαλύτερο βρετανικό αερολιμένα. Οι συλλήψεις έγιναν αργά την Παρασκευή, σύμφωνα με την ανακοίνωση της αστυνομίας.