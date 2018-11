The Minister of Finance Euclid Tsakalotos told Parliament’s Finance Committee that the coalition government will not be taking any measures.

Mr. Tsakalotos further explained that data on the new mid-term program and primary surpluses will be finalized by the end of the year, while a lot will depend on whether the IMF will demand a greater debt settlement from Europe.

According to the Finance Minister, there is an ‘interim agreement’ on the debt and as such the figures are still being negotiated.