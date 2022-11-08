NAVTEX issued for hydrocarbon exploration south, SW of Peloponnese and Crete

Greece’s navy hydrographic service (HNHS), and specifically the Irakleio station, on Tuesday issued a notice to mariners (NAVTEX) of hydrocarbon surveying in two sea blocks, southwest and south of the Peloponnese province in southern Greece and the large island of Crete.

The announcement comes a day after Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking during a wide-ranging television interview, announced the development.

The contracting party conducting the seismic surveys will be ExxonMobil, with the research vessel announced as the “Sanco Swift”, contracted from Norway-based PSG.

Earlier, the state-run Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Co., the national hydrocarbon and energy resources regulator, announced a series of coming steps in a program to search for natural gas deposits in Greek territorial waters and land.

The NAVTEX

«ZCZC QA84

080915 UTC NOV 22

STATHMOS IRAKLEIO AR.MIN 870/22

IONIO PELAGOS

DYTIKO PELAGOS

DYTIKA KAI NOTIODYTIKA NISOU KRITI

ANAPTYKSI EKSOPLISMOY KAI SEISMIKES EREYNES

THA PRAGMATOPOIITHOYN APO TO PLOIO

‘SANCO SWIFT’.

APO 08 NOE 22 MECHRI NEOTERAS

STIN PERIOCHI POY PERIKLEIETAI APO TA STIGMATA:

36-10.07B 020-38.45A

36-40.55B 020-56.28A

36-21.72B 021-56.60A

36-04.97B 022-29.02A

35-46.68B 022-36.37A

35-27.75B 023-22.40A

35-14.00B 023-27.87A

34-59.03B 023-48.02A

34-45.00B 023-58.50A

34-41.67B 023-32.88A

35-25.00B 021-51.42A

35-11.59B 021-41.68A

35-40.15B 020-45.25A

TIREITAI APOSTASI ASFALEIAS.

NNNN»