Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 4,832 new infections; 11 related deaths; 97 intubated patients

The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded in Greece on Monday reached 4,832 over the past 24 hours. The div brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 3,549,944.

Additionally, 11 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 30,099. In terms of the victims, 95.7 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims was 80.

A total of 97 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 70 years, while 91.8 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.