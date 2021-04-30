Seajets agreement with Golden Star Ferries for three fast and one conventional ferry
Fast ferries SUPERRUNNER, SUPERSPEED, SUPERCAT as well as the conventional SUPERFERRY II are up for sale
The Stefanou brothers, who control Golden Star, are in discussions with Marios Iliopoulos of SeaJets, according to sources who are aware of the developments, in order to transfer fast ferries SUPERRUNNER (it operated on the Heraklion-Santorini route), SUPERSPEED and SUPERCAT and the conventional SUPERFERRY II, which plied the route from Piraeus to Cyclades.
Golden Star Ferries will then have two ships, the conventional SUPERFERRY and the high-speed passenger catamaran ferry SUPEREXPRESS, which will operate from Rafina.
SeaJets according to its website has 15 fast ferries and three conventional ships to which it will add three fast ferries and one conventional.
