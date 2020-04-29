Troy Sneed: Πέθανε από κορωνοϊό ο διάσημος τραγουδιστής γκόσπελ
Ο Troy Sneed διάσημος τραγουδιστής του γκόσπελ έχασε τη μάχη με τον κοροναϊό, και έφυγε από τη ζωή σε ηλικία 53 ετών, τη Δευτέρα 27 Απριλίου.
Από τη χορωδία του σχολείου και τα γήπεδα του αμερικανικού φούτμπολ κατάφερε να γίνει ένας από τους πιο σημαντικούς εκπροσώπους της μουσικής γκόσπελ, ο οποίος ήταν και υποψήφιος για βραβείο Grammy.
Εμφανίστηκε μάλιστα με τον Ντένζελ Ουάσινγκτον και την Γουίτνεϊ Χιούστον στο 1996 στην ταινία «The Preacher’s Wife». Ηταν η ψυχή, ο παραγωγός και ο στιχουργός πολλών αγαπημένων κομματιών της γκόσπελ κοινότητας.
This morning I learned the news of the transitioning of my producer and friend, Troy Sneed. What a mixer is to a microphone, and a microphone is to a voice, Troy Sneed was to my music career and so many others. Troy has been the mastermind, producer, and ink pen behind so many of the gospel community’s favorite and most popular songs. We will miss him in the earth, but we are strengthened in the word of God. We are not ignorant concerning them that sleep, and we do not mourn in the same way as them that have no hope (1 Thessalonians 4:13). Let us keep his wife (Emily) and family in our prayers for divine strength during this time. #TroySneed #BrianCarn