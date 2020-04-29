Έντυπη Έκδοση
Troy Sneed: Πέθανε από κορωνοϊό ο διάσημος τραγουδιστής γκόσπελ

Ο Troy Sneed διάσημος τραγουδιστής του γκόσπελ έχασε τη μάχη με τον κοροναϊό, και έφυγε από τη ζωή σε ηλικία 53 ετών, τη Δευτέρα 27 Απριλίου
Ο Troy Sneed διάσημος τραγουδιστής του γκόσπελ έχασε τη μάχη με τον κοροναϊό, και έφυγε από τη ζωή σε ηλικία 53 ετών, τη Δευτέρα 27 Απριλίου.

Από τη χορωδία του σχολείου και τα γήπεδα του αμερικανικού φούτμπολ κατάφερε να γίνει ένας από τους πιο σημαντικούς εκπροσώπους της μουσικής γκόσπελ, ο οποίος ήταν και υποψήφιος για βραβείο Grammy.

Εμφανίστηκε μάλιστα με τον Ντένζελ Ουάσινγκτον και την Γουίτνεϊ Χιούστον στο 1996 στην ταινία «The Preacher’s Wife». Ηταν η ψυχή, ο παραγωγός και ο στιχουργός πολλών αγαπημένων κομματιών της γκόσπελ κοινότητας.

