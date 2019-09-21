Γνωστή ηθοποιός πέθανε νικημένη από τον καρκίνο

Σε ηλικία 56 ετών έφυγε από τη ζωή, μετά από πολύχρονη μάχη με τον καρκίνο, η ηθοποιός Σουζάν Ουάνγκ (Zuzanne Whang) του Χόλιγουντ η οποία είχε εμφανιστεί σε επιτυχημένες τηλεοπτικές σειρές όπως το House Hunters, το General Hospital και το Criminal Minds.
Η άτυχη ηθοποιός διαγνώστηκε με καρκίνο πριν από 13 χρόνια και όπως η ίδια είχε γράψει στα social media, αντιμετώπιζε τη δύσκολη αυτή περιπέτεια με την υγεία της με «κουράγιο, χιούμορ, αποφασιστικότητα και αισιοδοξία». Σύμφωνα με όσα ανακοίνωσε ο σύντροφός της Jeff Vezain, ήταν δίπλα της όταν έφυγε από την ζωή.
Did you know that the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was never ratified? Women do not exist in the Constitution. Women do not have equal rights in America. It is legal to discriminate against women. We MUST change that. I am proud to support @alala and @equalmeansequal to #LegalizeEquality on #InternationalWomensDay. You can support the mission by purchasing from the collection or donating at equalmeansequal.org. (Photo by @mynxiiwhite) #Alala #equalmeansequal #RatifyTheERA #WeCanDoIt If you can’t donate money, donate your time. Get involved!
Dear Everybody,
Please stop telling people to stop crying, whether it’s tears of joy or tears of sadness. And if you are the one who’s crying, please stop apologizing for it. E-motions are energy (“e”) in motion. They are meant to
move, to be expressed, to be released. If we don’t release our emotions, they get stuck in our bodies and can lead to injury, disease, depression… so please stop demonizing tears. We are only as sick as our secrets. Encourage the healthy expression of the full spectrum of emotions, without judgment that some are good and some are bad. If you feel afraid or uncomfortable when someone around you is crying because it’s too much for you, don’t make them wrong for releasing their authentic feelings. If you
need to walk away, then do that. But whenever possible, stay with them, hold a safe space for them, honor their feelings, be compassionate, and listen. My name is Suzanne, I am a recovering Asian, and I approve this
message.
#BelieveSurvivors #IStandWithChristine #MeToo #TimesUp #WeAreOnlyAsSickAsOurSecrets #SpeakUp
Η Σουζάν Ουάνγκ ήταν γνωστή στο κοινό από την συμμετοχή της σε επιτυχημένες τηλεοπτικές σειρές όπως: House Hunters, General Hospital, Criminal Minds και NYPD Blue.
Είχε πτυχίο ψυχολογίας από το Πανεπιστήμιο Yale ενώ επίσης ήταν συγγραφέας, ραδιοφωνική παραγωγός ενώ είχε ασχοληθεί και με την πολιτική.