Γνωστή ηθοποιός πέθανε νικημένη από τον καρκίνο

    Έφυγε από τη ζωή, σε ηλικία 56 ετών γνωστή ηθοποιός του Χόλιγουντ η οποία είχε εμφανιστεί σε επιτυχημένες τηλεοπτικές σειρές όπως το House Hunters, το General Hospital και το Criminal Minds.
    Σε ηλικία 56 ετών έφυγε από τη ζωή, μετά από πολύχρονη μάχη με τον καρκίνο, η ηθοποιός Σουζάν Ουάνγκ (Zuzanne Whang) του Χόλιγουντ η οποία είχε εμφανιστεί σε επιτυχημένες τηλεοπτικές σειρές όπως το House Hunters, το General Hospital και το Criminal Minds.

    Η άτυχη ηθοποιός διαγνώστηκε με καρκίνο πριν από 13 χρόνια και όπως η ίδια είχε γράψει στα social media, αντιμετώπιζε τη δύσκολη αυτή περιπέτεια με την υγεία της με «κουράγιο, χιούμορ, αποφασιστικότητα και αισιοδοξία». Σύμφωνα με όσα ανακοίνωσε ο σύντροφός της Jeff Vezain, ήταν δίπλα της όταν έφυγε από την ζωή.

    Η Σουζάν Ουάνγκ ήταν γνωστή στο κοινό από την συμμετοχή της σε επιτυχημένες τηλεοπτικές σειρές όπως: House Hunters, General Hospital, Criminal Minds και NYPD Blue.

    Είχε πτυχίο ψυχολογίας από το Πανεπιστήμιο Yale ενώ επίσης ήταν συγγραφέας, ραδιοφωνική παραγωγός ενώ είχε ασχοληθεί και με την πολιτική.

