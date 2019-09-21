Γνωστή ηθοποιός πέθανε νικημένη από τον καρκίνο

View this post on Instagram

Did you know that the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was never ratified? Women do not exist in the Constitution. Women do not have equal rights in America. It is legal to discriminate against women. We MUST change that. I am proud to support @alala and @equalmeansequal to #LegalizeEquality on #InternationalWomensDay. You can support the mission by purchasing from the collection or donating at equalmeansequal.org. (Photo by @mynxiiwhite) #Alala #equalmeansequal #RatifyTheERA #WeCanDoIt If you can’t donate money, donate your time. Get involved!