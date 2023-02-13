SYRIZA MP Nektarios Santorinios has passed away

He died at the age of 50, in the hospital of Rhodes where the Dodecanese MP of SYRIZA-PS and former minister Nektarios Santorinios was being treated for the last few weeks.

Nektarios Santorinios fought a tough but uneven battle with cancer for the last two years but unfortunately he did not make it.

He was born in 1972 in Rhodes and hailed from Symi. He was married to Matina Hatzimarkou and is the father of two children.

He was a member of the SYRIZA Central Committee from 2012 to 2013 and was re-elected to the 2016 Parliament.

He was elected Member of Parliament for Dodecanese with SYRIZA in the elections of January and September of 2015 and 2019. On November 5, 2016, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Shipping and Island Policy in the government of Alexis Tsipras. On 29 August 2018, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, a position he held until 9 July 2019. He was re-elected as an MP in the 2019 elections.

He studied Chemical Engineering at Ntional Technical University of Athens and gained many years of work experience, both in the private and public sector, mainly in environmental studies and the provision of consulting services. Since 2000 he worked at the Planning Office of the Municipality of Rhodes with main tasks the studies of projects/actions and the proposals for inclusion of actions in European (2nd CSF, 3rd CSF, ESPA, Interreg, URBAN etc.) and National (Theseas, EPTA, Green Fund etc.) co-financed programs.

He was Vice President and Secretary of the Board of Directors. of the Union of Engineering Civil Servants Graduates of Tertiary Education of Dodecanese and was a member of the delegation of the Panhellenic Federation of EMDYDAS. Since his student years he has been active as an active citizen in the Left, then a member of SYN while from 2008 to 2014 he was Coordinator of the Prefectural Committee of SYRIZA South Dodecanese. He was Regional Councilor of the South Aegean (2012-2014) with the faction “Citizens Against the Times” and member of the Economic Committee of the South Aegean Region (2013-2014).