An Olive Open Academy is on track for Astros in the Peloponnese

The proposal aims at strengthening the olive growing sector of the wider area of ​​Northern Kynouria, through the transfer of know-how, based on the creation of an integrated, coherent and at the same time fast-paced cycle of training seminars on olive cultivation and the olive oil sector, which will also include experiential training for the creation of an Olive Open Academy in the Municipality of North Kynouria.

The cultivation of olive trees is the most important agricultural activity for the wider region, along with chestnut cultivation. The olive oil production of the Kynouria region can exceed 3,000 tons. At the same time, Greece has the lowest percentage of trained farmers in the EU.

Peloponnese regional governor Panagiotis Nikas expressed the intention to support, financially and scientifically, the implementation of an Olive Open Academy in Astros, in response to the relevant request of the Municipality of North Kynouria, which was expressed in a letter by the mayor Giorgos Kampylis.

As the mayor explained in the letter in question, his municipality, in collaboration with the “New Agriculture – New Generation” organization, is planning the creation of an “Olive Open Academy” with the aim of supporting the primary sector of the area, calling for the participation of the Peloponnese Region and the Chamber of Arcadia.